Congress to hold 20 pressers across country on Wednesday to highlight need for JPC into Adani issue

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Upping the ante over the Adani issue, the Congress said it will hold 20 press conferences across the country on Wednesday to highlight the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter which has "widespread ramifications for the economy".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "Tomorrow, the Indian National Congress will conduct 20 press conferences across the country to highlight the need for a JPC into the Modani Maha Ghotala that has widespread ramifications for the economy, and for crores of small investors - for whom the integrity of capital market regulators is essential." The opposition party has been persistent in its attack on the government, since Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the issue after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have since denied the allegations as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. PTI ASK RHL