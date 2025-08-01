Congress to hold national legal conclave on Saturday

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Congress will on Saturday deliberate on the Constitutional challenges and the way forward at a national conclave.

The event comes amid the party's continuous refrain that the Constitution is under attack from the BJP.

AICC's Department of Law, Human Rights, and RTI chairman Abhishek Singhvi said the conclave will be addressed by top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik and treasurer Ajay Maken will also address the gathering.

Singhvi said chief ministers of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, and a few former chief ministers will be among the 41 distinguished speakers at the daylong conclave, as will be former judges, legal academics and human rights activists.

Singhvi said the full-day conclave is being organised under the theme 'Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways.' He said the event takes place at a pivotal moment in the Indian republic's journey — a time that calls for renewed commitment to the foundational values of our democracy.

"As custodians of the Constitution of India, we are presented with an opportunity to come together — as legal professionals, public thinkers, and citizens — to reaffirm our collective faith in the constitutional order, uphold the rule of law, and strengthen the integrity of our institutions," he said.

It is through such gatherings that we renew our resolve to preserve and promote the democratic ethos enshrined in our Constitution, he said.

Singhvi said the conclave will comprise five sessions, each of which will address a critical facet of our constitutional structure. These will include discussions on federalism, social justice, religion and the Constitution, judicial independence, and the erosion of institutional accountability.

The first session is on the theme, 'Social Justice and the Constitution: Ideas of Equality and Fraternity,' the second on 'Religion & the Constitution: Guardrails and Guidelines' and the third on 'Separation of Powers and Democratic Accountability: Whither Federalism.' The valedictory session will be on the overall theme of 'The Constitutional Compass: INC's Enduring Commitment to Democratic India.' "This Conclave is a deliberative platform of national significance, intended to reignite serious dialogue and reflection on the constitutional challenges of our time, and to collectively chart pathways forward that are rooted in constitutional morality, democratic accountability, and social justice," Singhvi said.

"We believe that this conclave will be a meaningful step in strengthening the resolve of all those who believe in the idea of India — as a democratic, plural, inclusive, and constitutional Republic," the senior Supreme Court lawyer added. PTI SKC VN VN