Congress to launch agitation against RSS-BJP over derogatory remarks against Rahul, says Kharge

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Asserting that they would not be cowed down by the RSS-BJP's "poisonous mindset", Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party would launch an agitation against threats to Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to take action against BJP leaders who used derogatory remarks against Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"BJP, RSS leaders, including MLAs and MPs, talk about chopping off the tongues of our leaders. Rahul Gandhi is under attack for speaking the truth and an atmosphere of hate is created against him like (it was done against his grandmother) Indira Gandhi," Kharge said at a press conference in Jammu.

"Such provocative speeches by the BJP and the RSS are ignored by the prime minister, who has failed to rein in these leaders and take action against them because he is frightened of them," Kharge said.

Kharge, who reached Jammu to campaign for Congress candidates in the assembly elections, said Gandhi was being dubbed a "terrorist" and "anti-national" and added that the prime minister was encouraging such statements and provoking people by not taking action.

"If someone is trying to frighten the Congress, we will not be cowed down. Those who are trying to frighten us were sitting at home during the freedom struggle. Our people fought and gave their lives. The Gandhi family has a history of sacrifice, tell the people what your contribution was," he said.

The Congress leader said Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for the nation and "they (RSS-BJP) are talking about chopping off the tongues of our leaders, dubbing Rahul as a terrorist and anti-national".

"We will not tolerate this, we will launch an agitation against this," Kharge said.

He said the Congress would tell the people about the RSS-BJP's poisonous mindset. "It is imperative to remove them and save Jammu and Kashmir. It is our biggest priority." Kharge also accused the BJP of spreading lies, especially during elections.

"All their promises have turned into jumlas while we are firm in our decision to implement all our promises," the Congress president said.

Highlighting the party's poll promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Congress would continue its efforts for the restoration of statehood, providing good healthcare facilities, rightful reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in accordance with the package announced by the Manmohan Singh-led government.

He also questioned the BJP's promise to provide five lakh jobs to unemployed youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP failed to provide employment during its 10-year rule and it is now trying to mislead people with false promises, Kharge alleged.

"The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is 35 per cent. You had enough time during the past 10 years and have given so many powers to the lieutenant governor. If you had tried, it would have been done in just a month," he said, assuring youngsters that the Congress would provide one lakh jobs when its alliance government with the National Conference assumed power.

Kharge also questioned the prime minister for taking credit for the construction of railway and road networks and said the BJP's claims of peace, prosperity and development during his time were the biggest lies.

"Work on railway and highway projects started under the Congress. They (BJP leaders) should tell what new things they have done (in Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge said.

He also questioned the BJP's claims of terrorism being eliminated.

"They should tell why terror acts are happening in other places (earlier declared peaceful). 'Haathi ke daant khaane ke aur dikhaane ke aur'. Modi and (home minister Amit) Shah are creating jumlas and propagating those to seek votes," Kharge charged.

The Congress has always thought of the welfare of the poor and will continue to work for their upliftment, he added. PTI AB TAS SZM