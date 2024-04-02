Congress to launch door-to-door campaign in northeast Delhi on 'Nyay' guarantees

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch a door-to-door campaign in northeast Delhi on Wednesday to raise awareness on the "guarantees" given by the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "Kharge will launch the door-to-door distribution campaign of the party's guarantee cards for the Lok Sabha elections from Shiv Mandir, Kaithwada, 2nd Pushtha, Ghonda Assembly constituency in the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency on Wednesday." He said the programme will be organised by former MLA Bisham Sharma. Senior leaders of the Delhi Congress will take part in the campaign, he added.

In the "Save Democracy" rally organised by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday, Kharge said the Congress will implement Rahul Gandhi's five "Nyay" guarantees given to people during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. PTI NIT RC