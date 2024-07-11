Congress to launch 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign against BJP govt on July 15

Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) With assembly polls scheduled later this year, the Haryana Congress on Thursday presented a 'chargesheet' against the BJP government, targeting it on issues such as unemployment and law and order, and said it will launch 'Haryana Maange Hisab Abhiyan' on July 15.

The campaign will highlight failures of the state government before the people, state Congress chief Udai Bhan, who along with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a press conference here, said.

Several other senior Congress leaders, including former union minister Birender Singh and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, also attended the event.

Presenting the 'chargesheet' against the BJP's 10-year rule in the state, Bhan said the party dispensation has failed on various fronts, including generating employment, maintaining law and order, and protecting farmers, among other issues.

"Haryana Maange Hisab Abhiyan from July 15 will highlight and also expose failures of this government. Our leaders and workers will go to all the 90 assembly constituencies," the Haryana Congress chief said.

Bhan claimed that unemployment has increased in Haryana, with two lakh government posts lying vacant, including 60,000 in the education sector and 20,000 each in the police and health sectors. He added that various scams and paper leaks have taken place during the current BJP regime.

Haryana today is the most unsafe state, with the crime graph rising, Bhan said.

He alleged that atrocities on Dalits have increased, while crimes against women are on the rise in the state.

The Congress leader said that traders in the state receive extortion calls as criminals have no fear and drug menace has risen under the BJP rule, affecting the youth.

He added that 750 farmers died during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, and that farmers only received 'lathis' during this regime. Various sections, including employees and sarpanches, agitated in support of their demands but were met with force, Bhan said.

Birender Singh alleged that the BJP has broken the trust of the people of the state and has failed to understand the state's political and social dynamics.

Singh, who had joined the BJP in 2014 after snapping four-decade-old ties with the Congress, rejoined the grand old party earlier this year. PTI SUN BHJ BHJ