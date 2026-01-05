Congress to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ agitation against Centre

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress has called a meeting of its MPs and legislators on January 8 to chalk out an action plan to stage ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ agitation across the state to protest against the union government's decision to alter the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The Centre recently introduced Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G), replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, implemented by the UPA-led government in 2005.

The Congress has alleged that the Centre repealed the MGNREGA, which gave jobs to the rural populace living below the poverty line.

“The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, implemented by our UPA-led government, had been a lifeline for the rural working class. By changing the name of such a major people-centric programme, and by altering its fundamental rights, facilities and objectives, injustice has been done to the rural populace,” Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said in his letter to the MLAs on Monday.

The Deputy CM said the Congress has decided to launch a nationwide, people’s movement titled “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” across the country.

“As per AICC directions, a meeting of all Members of Parliament, KPCC Working Presidents, AICC Secretaries in charge, MLAs and Members of the Legislative Council has been convened on August 8 to discuss the framework of this programme,” he said, asking the legislators to participate in it without fail. PTI GMS GMS ROH