Congress to launch statewide campaign in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) A Congress leader on Tuesday asserted that the party would soon launch a campaign for the 2028 Nagaland Assembly election.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was a boost for the Congress party in Nagaland as despite not having any MLA, party candidate S Supongmeren Jamir won the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat, AICC secretary, Christopher Tilak said while addressing a press conference here.

"We are hopeful and positive that in the months to come we will come up with a proper road map and strategy to hit the districts and Assembly levels across Nagaland," he said.

Congress has not been in power in Nagaland since 2003.

In the next few months, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir and other office bearers of the party will start touring districts beginning from Eastern Nagaland area and also cover other districts holding interactions with civil societies to re-strengthen the party at all levels.

Tilak said during his two-day stay visit, he interacted with Nagaland party leaders to understand the key issues of the state and to figure out the strategies for keeping the 2028 state Assembly election in mind.

The Congress leader also touched on issues of the state, particularly the unresolved Naga Political Issue while expressing happiness that the Congress MP and three other officials of the party are members in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) constituted by the state government.

Formation of PAC is a good initiative, he said.

"PAC wants to expand their inputs and wants much broader inputs from civil societies but they have to be provided with the agreements which will help them to be clear about what they are speaking about," he said.

On the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, Jamir expressed hope that the tripartite talk between the Centre, ENPO and Nagaland government would soon bring it to a logical conclusion.

Asked about the poor performance of Congress in the urban body elections of the state after the win in the Lok Sabha election, Jamir said despite not having a single MLA, the Congress has won eight seats in the municipal elections and it is a good starting point for the party.

"Definitely within the next four years we are looking forward to working at the grassroots and expecting for the best in the 2028 elections," he said.