Congress to organise 'Mahakaran Abiyan' or Lok Bhavan Abiyan to remand rollback of MGNREGA: TPCC

Agartala, Jan 17 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ashish Kumar Saha on Saturday said the party would organise a 'Mahakaran Abhiyan' or Lok Bhavan Abhiyan demanding rollback of MGNREGA in the second week of February.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the state-level coordination committee held at Congress Bhavan here.

"As part of AICC's instruction, the TPCC has already launched MGNREGA Bachao Sangram from January 10, and today we held a meeting to review the overall progress of the movement for rollback of the act", he told reporters.

Saha said the party leaders, workers and supporters will intensify MGNREGA Bachao Sangram up to the grassroots level because lakhs of poor people will lose jobs if the VB-G RAM G is implemented in the country.

"The BJP, which has been opposing the MGNREGA since 2014, has hatched a ploy to abolish the historic decision for rural employment adopted during the UPA regime," he said.

Asserting that the Congress will never allow the state government to abolish lakhs of job cards registered under the MGNREGA, he said the party will connect the existing MGNREGA beneficiaries with the movement.

Saha said the party will organise a district-level deputation to District Magistrates seeking the rollback of MGNREGA in the first week of next month, while there will be either 'Mahakaran Abhiyan' or Lok Bhavan Abhiyan in the second week of next month. PTI PS RG