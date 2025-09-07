Congress to organise public meeting on Sep 15 to 'expose anti-BC attitude of BJP'

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana will organise a public meeting at Kamareddy town on September 15 to explain its efforts to implement the election promise of providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes and to "expose" the alleged anti-BC attitude of BJP.

Addressing a preparatory meeting held at Kamareddy on Sunday, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress government carried out caste survey as a prerequisite (to collect empirical data to submit in courts if necessary) to provide 42 per cent quotas to the BCs.

"The public meeting is to explain how Congress made efforts during the last two years to implement its promise," he said.

Goud alleged that the BJP leaders, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, are stalling the implementation of the two Bills passed by the Telangana legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in education and employment and local bodies.

The Congress would expose the anti-BC attitude of the BJP leaders, he claimed.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had passed two Bills in March to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The Bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 led a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand Presidential assent for the BC reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling the Bills passed by the state legislature as it was "anti-OBC".

It was at Kamareddy town that the Congress had announced a 'BC Declaration' ahead of the assembly polls in 2023, promising to increase reservation for BCs to 42 per cent from 23 per cent.

Union Minister Sanjay Kumar had earlier accused the Congress government of "cheating" backward classes over its promise of providing 42 per cent reservation to them by including Muslims in the BC category.

The Congress had promised 42 per cent quotas to BCs but was now allocating 10 per cent of it to Muslims in the name of Muslim BCs, he had said. PTI SJR SJR KH