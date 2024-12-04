Congress to provide 400 units of free electricity if voted to power in Delhi, says Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress will provide free electricity up to 400 units a month if it assumes power in Delhi, the party's city chief Devender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav said in a statement that the Congress would also implement strict checks and balances to stop discoms from "looting" consumers with inflated power bills.

The AAP-led Delhi government currently provides free electricity up to 200 units a month.

Addressing participants at the Delhi Nyay Yatra in the Kirari assembly segment, Yadav said the Congress fulfilled all its election promises in every state the party assumed power.

However, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal only devised excuses for his failure to execute the free schemes and blamed the lieutenant governor and others for his own incompetence to translate words into action, he alleged.

Kejriwal had promised to transform Delhi into Paris and London. He had claimed before the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections that AAP would clear the three garbage mounds in the national capital as soon as it was elected to power in those polls, the Congress leader claimed.

However, garbage remains strewn everywhere, making people's lives miserable, Yadav alleged. PTI NIT SZM SZM