Congress to release manifesto for MP assembly polls on Tuesday

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress will release its "Vachan Patra" (manifesto) for the next month's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The document will be unveiled by MP Congress president Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala in Bhopal, a party spokesman said on Monday.

Among other things, conducting a caste census in MP is one of the prominent promises made by Congress.

Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have announced a string of "guarantees", including the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), free electricity up to 100 units, Rs 1,500 month aid for women and a farm loan waiver, providing an LPG cylinder at Rs 500, if Congress wins the elections in the state.

During a rally earlier last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced scholarships for students, under which Rs 500 will be given for students from classes 1 to 8 per month, Rs 1,000 to students of classes 9 and 10, and Rs 1,500 per month to students of classes 11 and 12.

Polling for 230 seats in MP will be held in a single phase on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The opposition party has so far announced a list of 144 candidates out of 230 seats.

In 2018 MP assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats while restricting the BJP on 109. The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a government with the support of BSP, SP, and Independent MLAs.

However, the dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after many MLAs of Congress loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined rival BJP. PTI ADU NSK