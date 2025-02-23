Congress to replicate southern Odisha winning strategy in other parts of state

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Congress has decided to replicate its strategy adopted to win 10 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency in southern Odisha in the remaining parts of the state, a senior party leader said here on Sunday.

The party took this decision during the internal meeting held after the appointment of new AICC in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu and state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das. The Congress party won 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections, of which 10 MLAs and the MP segment come under southern part of the state, which is treated as traditional Congress stronghold in Odisha.

Speaking to media persons, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka said, "Our effort will be to elect more and more MLAs from different parts of Odisha during next assembly polls like we have done from southern Odisha." "I believe that Congress would strengthen at grassroots level under the leadership of the new state president and AICC in-charge and we will be in a very good position to form a government in Odisha in 2029," the MP asserted. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam claimed that his party would do even better in the southern Odisha region in the next assembly election and the model will be replicated in other regions of the state.

The party would raise different public issues inside and outside the assembly and fight for their rights, he said.

The AICC in-charge said that he has been holding discussions with senior party leaders, MLAs, MP and other functionaries for the past two days to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Formation of committees of the party at different levels starting from panchayat to mandal and district has been discussed in detail, he said.