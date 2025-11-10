Congress to rid Assam of ‘syndicates’, ‘Mami tax’, says Gaurav

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that the people of the state are being burdened under ‘syndicates’ and ‘Mami tax’, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

He asserted that the Congress, if voted to power in the assembly elections next year, will take measures against people involved in illegal businesses.

Addressing a joining programme at Philobari in Tinsukia district, Gogoi claimed that ‘Mami tax’ is being collected illegally in the state.

He was alluding to the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, an entrepreneur. The chief minister is often called ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle) in the state.

The Congress leader alleged that anyone trying to start an enterprise or create employment in the state has to pay the so-called ‘Mami tax’.

Gogoi claimed that the public is now being crushed under ‘coal syndicates’, ‘sand syndicates’ and ‘supari (betel nut) syndicates’.

He assured the people of taking strong action against such illegal systems once the Congress comes to power.

The opposition party organised joining programmes in various parts of the state.

In Guwahati, over a hundred people formally joined the party under the initiative of the Guwahati District Congress Committee.

The event was attended by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former presidents Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora, former MP Abdul Khaleque, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur.

Similar joining programmes were held on Monday in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Kamrup districts.

In Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari and Morigaon, among others places, people entered the Congress fold.

As per a party release, about 9,500 people formally joined the Congress in 35 districts on Monday.

Similar mass joining programmes will be held on December 10 also, Gogoi said. PTI SSG NN