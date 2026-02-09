Congress to rule two ZPs, share power in two others, claims Sapkal

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress has come to power in two Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra and is poised to be part of the ruling arrangement in two others, the party's state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Monday.

Counting of votes for the elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra began on Monday morning.

While the State Election Commission is yet to announce the poll results, the Congress has said that it has clinched comfortable numbers in Kolhapur and Latur.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal said that the Congress contested the polls independently in most local bodies to expand its ideology and organisation at the grassroots level, and formed local alliances in some places after assessing the political situation.

"These elections are for party workers. Fighting independently gives workers more opportunities, which is often not possible in alliances," he said, claiming that people had supported the Congress's ideology in these elections.

The Congress has come to power in two Zilla Parishads and will be part of the ruling dispensation in two others, he claimed, without naming the rural bodies.

Sapkal said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formed in 2019 due to political circumstances, while the INDIA alliance was created to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

He said parties such as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), OBC Bahujan Aghadi and RSP fought together with the Congress in the local body elections, and decisions on future alliances would be taken based on the political situation closer to 2029.

On the recently held civic body elections, Sapkal said the Congress has 32 members and requires the support of two more in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) needs the Congress's support in the Parbhani civic body, and talks are underway. PTI MR ARU