Congress to support independent Latkar in Kolhapur North seat

Kolhapur, Nov 5 (PTI) A day after its official candidate Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati withdrew her nomination at the last moment, the Congress on Tuesday declared support for Rajesh Latkar, an independent candidate, in Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency.

Local Congress leader Satej Patil expressed dismay over Madhurima Raje's last-minute withdrawal which left Congress red-faced.

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20.

Kolhapur (North) is one of the Congress strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Madhurima Raje is married to Malojirao Chhatrapati, younger son of Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati.

On Tuesday, Shahu Chhatrapati, Satej Patil and other key Congress leaders held a meeting and decided to support Latkar's candidacy.

"We have decided to move forward with Latkar's candidacy. Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader K C Venugopal had advised us to make a decision. Accordingly, Satej Patil convened today's meeting in which I am proposing Latkar's name," Shahu Chhatrapati said.

He urged party workers to support Latkar and ensure his victory.

Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar will be contesting against Latkar.

Earlier, Shahu Chhatrapati explained the reason behind Madhurima Raje's withdrawal through a letter, stating that her nomination was withdrawn because it was deemed inappropriate to contest without the support of Congress's grassroots workers.

It was already decided that one family should not have two political posts, and hence Latkar had been chosen as party candidate, but he was dropped due to internal opposition, the letter said.

After Raje was given the ticket, the upset Latkar filed his papers as an independent candidate.

Shahu Maharaj also debunked the rumours on social media that he would resign as Lok Sabha MP in the aftermath of this episode. PTI SPK KRK