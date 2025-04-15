Congress to take out march for communal harmony in violence-affected areas of Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday will take out a peace march in the areas of Nagpur city which witnessed violence and communal tensions last month, a party release said here.

The `Sadbhavna Shanti Yatra' will be led by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, and its object is to restore social harmony and peace in the state, it said.

The march will start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk, Gandhi Gate in Mahal area, and proceed via Kotwali Police Station, Badkas Chowk, Chitnis Park, Devadia Bhavan, Bhaldarpura Chowk and Ganjapeth before concluding at Rajwada Palace.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala too will take part in the march, among others.

Violence broke out in the city last month following rumours that a `chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during a protest seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The police later clarified that no such chadar had been burnt.