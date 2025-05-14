Congress to take out rallies to question PM's 'silence' on Trump's ceasefire claims

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor and said it would take out rallies across the country to question the Prime Minister's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting attended by several Congress Working Committee members and senior leaders, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the BJP was trying to make the military action a "brand" for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.

The Congress announced that in the coming days, 'Jai Hind Sabhas' will be held in various states to demand answers from the government and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference here on Friday.

The Congress made the assertions after the meeting that was attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sachin Pilot, among others, at its 24, Akbar Road office here. Gandhi chaired the proceedings as Kharge was not present due to personal reasons.

A CWC resolution was adopted at the meeting which said the attack in Pahalgam raises "deeply troubling" questions about an "apparent intelligence failure".

"Despite heightened tensions and known threats in the region, the terrorists managed to execute a major attack, claiming precious lives. While we wait for an official assessment, it is unfortunate that no accountability has yet been fixed," the resolution said.

The terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack remain at large, and the CWC demands their immediate apprehension and prosecution, it said. The government must explain how such a lapse was allowed to occur and why necessary preventive measures were not taken despite clear warnings, it said.

"National security cannot be managed through public relations exercises on television; it demands professional rigour, vigilance, and institutional accountability," the resolution said.

The resolution said equally surprising was the abrupt end to India's retaliatory action against Pakistan, which has left behind a trail of unanswered questions.

"The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country. Adding to this is the deeply problematic statement by US President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India," the resolution said.

The government's silence on this matter is inexplicable and unacceptable, it said.

The Congress said successive Indian governments, cutting across party lines, have firmly maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. President Trump's assertion, "unchallenged by the Modi Government, has internationalised a matter that must remain firmly within bilateral frameworks", it said.

"This represents a dangerous and unprecedented hyphenation of India with Pakistan, which compromises our national position and prestige," it said.

The CWC also strongly condemned the "appalling statements" of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Such behaviour is not only disgraceful but also undermines the dignity of our armed forces and the principles of gender respect within the military, the resolution said.

The CWC demanded his immediate resignation and called upon the government to initiate strict action under applicable laws.

The party's working committee expressed grief over the deaths of soldiers, officers, and civilians in Poonch and offered deepest condolences to their families.

In view of these grave concerns, the CWC reiterates its demands put forward by the Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for an immediate all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the convening of a special session of Parliament.

"At this time of national crisis, the government must take the Opposition and the people of India into confidence. Transparency, unity, and democratic dialogue are not weaknesses, but are the bedrock of strong and effective governance. The nation deserves answers, not evasion," the party said.

"Since April 22, we have consistently advocated for unity and solidarity. Yet, on the 25th of this month, the Prime Minister has convened a meeting exclusively with NDA chief ministers. This is a blatant attempt to politicise the operation. Why has he not attended a single all-party meeting so far?" it said.

At a time like this, he should have convened a meeting of all chief ministers, cutting across party lines, the Congress said.

Ramesh also accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor.

"We condemn the politicisation in the strongest terms," he asserted.

He said the BJP was indulging in "maximum silence on real issues and maximum politicisation".

"Operation Sindoor is not the brand of any one party. No single party has a monopoly on Operation Sindoor, but seeing the way it is being openly politicised and especially being associated with one person, we have decided that Jai Hind rallies will be held in about 15 cities," Ramesh said.

Senior leaders will participate in it and will directly question the prime minister, he said.