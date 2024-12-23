Congress, toolkit gang, working to divide society by distorting remarks of BJP leaders: Maurya

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday alleged that the Congress and its "toolkit gang" are working to divide the society by distorting the statements of senior BJP leaders in order to achieve their dangerous political designs.

In a statement issued by the UP unit of the BJP, Maurya said the Congressmen who are pretending to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and holding a 'chaupal' should look within themselves.

"The Congress leaders who have always ignored Babasaheb socially and politically are today pretending to be Babasaheb's own for the sake of vote bank. The leaders of the Nehru family have been selling the surname Gandhi till now but when that is not working, a drama is being enacted to sell Babasaheb's dreams by wearing blue clothes like him," Maurya said.

"To give strength to their divisive, hateful politics and frustrated by the defeat in the elections, the Congress leaders did not spare even the temple of democracy and made it the centre of their conspiracy," Maurya said, and added that this act by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his partymen is "condemnable".

"Those who insulted Babasaheb throughout his life, sidelined his principles, did not honour him with Bharat Ratna when they were in power and flouted the principles of reservation, those people today want to spread confusion in the name of Babasaheb," Maurya asserted.

Alleging conspiracy of the opposition leaders, the deputy chief minister said a small 'edited video clip' was presented from the entire statement of Shah in Rajya Sabha. "If this is not a conspiracy then what is it?" Attacking the Congress, he said the opposition party is so upset with the defeat in the elections that it wants to take political advantage by creating frenzy among the public.

Maurya said Babasaheb has made a huge contribution in making the Constitution of the country inclusive, in providing justice to the backward classes, Dalits, tribals and the deprived and in strengthening the foundation of the country's democracy. Every BJP worker respects his thoughts and principles, he said.

The Congress left no stone unturned to defeat Babasaheb Ambedkar in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections he said. PTI NAV KSS KSS