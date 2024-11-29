Congress top brass meets to deliberate on recent poll reverses

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Congress Working Committee met here on Friday to deliberate on the party's performance in the recent elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, as well as to review the preparations for the upcoming Delhi polls.

Advertisment

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session and issues such as ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed.

The proceedings in Parliament have been washed out for the fourth day since the beginning of the Winter Session following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Sambhal.

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others.

Advertisment

The party's top decision-making body is set to deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year.

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is a part, was decimated in the polls in Maharashtra, but the party's alliance led by the JMM scored a victory in Jharkhand.

In Haryana, the Congress had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Advertisment

The Congress on Friday raised with the Election Commission "serious and grave inconsistencies" which it said were being revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded Maharashtra polls and sought an in-person hearing to present relevant evidence. PTI ASK SKC AS AS