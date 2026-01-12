Congress top brass to hold meeting with Bengal leaders to finalise assembly polls strategy

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Congress' top brass will hold a meeting with senior party leaders from West Bengal on January 17 here to discuss poll preparedness and strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections, sources said.

A meeting of the party's screening committee for West Bengal will also take place in Kolkata on January 18, they said.

Other meetings involving state political action committee members and election committee members as well as senior party observers for the state will also be held on January 18 in Kolkata.

Sources said the party's strategy for the polls is likely to be discussed and finalised during the January 17 meeting. The Congress also has to decide what alliances it forges for the polls.

Sudip Roy Burman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Prakash Joshi have been appointed as senior observers for the West Bengal Assembly election by the Congress.

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge West Bengal Ghulam Ahmad Mir and West Bengal Congress Committee chief Subhankar Sarkar, among others, are expected to participate in the January 17 meeting.

The meetings come amid a row over ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal which has been vehemently criticised by parties such as the TMC and the Congress.

The TMC and the BJP have also traded barbs over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carrying out raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its chief in connection with a coal smuggling case.

TMC leaders have maintained that I-PAC, which provides political consultancy services to the party and manages its IT and media operations, was being targeted to gain access to sensitive internal documents.

Polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be held in the next few months as the tenures of their respective assemblies are due to end in May and June.