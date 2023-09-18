'Congress track record bad in Telangana', BRS MLC Kavitha says on 'six guarantees'

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Underplaying the six guarantees announced by the Congress party for Telangana if it comes to power, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said the grand old party lacks a positive "track record".

Speaking to PTI, she further said in the last 60 years, when the Congress was in power, it completely "drowned" in corruption, whichever scheme the government of the day took up, and no delivery was ensured to the people.

"When it comes to any political party, people will usually look at their track record. And the track record of the Congress party in the state has been very bad," Kavitha said.

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday announced six guarantees, which include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity to all households if the party comes to power in the state.

"The track record of BRS has been is that of a fighter, the track record of Congress is that of a cheater. The BRS track record is irrigation, and their track record is migration," she replied when asked about the Congress party’s six guarantees.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on leveling corruption charges against the BRS government, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the AICC leader should check his script before claiming that corruption of Rs one lakh crore took place in the Kaleswaram project, which costs only Rs 80,000 crore.

Taking a dig at the Congress, she said as the Congress party earlier, when in power, constructed houses for poor people as per the promises they made, nobody needed a house in Telangana anymore.

Kavitha alleged that it was Congress governments in the past that merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and also delayed the formation of the state which resulted in a lot of young people losing their lives. PTI GDK SS