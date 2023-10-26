Congress treated Dalits, Muslims only as 'vote bank', alleges Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday accused the Congress of treating the Dalits and Muslims only as 'vote bank' without making any sincere efforts for their upliftment.

Rao, who resumed his campaign today for the November 30 Assembly polls following a Dussehra break, cautioned people not to fall for glib talk and vote for the "wrong people".

It is the public who will suffer if they don't choose a good party that works for the development of the state, he said speaking at Achampet.

“Personally we won’t lose anything ( if not voted to power). If you defeat us, then we will take rest. We don't lose or gain anything. But you (people) will lose. It is my responsibility to tell you, as the fighters and achievers of Telangana and to guide Telangana in the right way, it is our duty to tell you,' he said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, where there are no drinking water, power facilities, will descend on Telangana for the poll campaign and "preach" to the voters.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said all that the party wants is to boss over Telangana, instead of its wellbeing.

Rao alleged that the Congress promised to provide power 20 hours to farmers in Karnataka, but ended up supplying electricity only for five hours.

He claimed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat also does not provide power for 24 hours to farmers.

Telangana is the only state in the country where power is available 24x7 (for farmers and others), he said.

Alleging that though the Congress ruled for over 50 years after the independence, it never thought of implementing schemes such as 'Dalit Bandhu.' "They treated Dalits as vote banks. They never worked for us," he charged, and said had there been such schemes, Dalits would be living like 'kings' today.

Listing the achievements of Telangana in the past 10 years, KCR said the southern state was developed in such a way that it became a role model in the country over the decade. It is the only state in the country which provides drinking water at the doorsteps.

Later, addressing a poll rally at Wanaparthy, Rao sought to know whether it was not Congress which used Muslims as vote bank and made them poor without taking measures for their welfare.

Noting that his government has transferred the administrative powers on ownership of lands to farmers themselves (with the introduction of 'Dharani' integrated land records management system), Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now talking about abolishing Dharani portal.

He asked whether the farmers wanted a government that kept control of their lands in their hands or those who are talking about doing away with Dharani.

Court cases and incidents like murder would have happened due to land disputes in view of the sharp rise in land prices in Telangana if Dharani is not in existence, he said.

Pointing to resolutions passed by the BRS government twice in the Assembly to include Valmiki community in ST category, he said the PM Narendra Modi government has not acted on it.

Rao assured that the BRS would continue to fight for the rights of Valmiki community.

Speaking at Munugode, he said his government has fulfilled almost all the promises made during the bypoll to the constituency held last year.

The BRS candidate had won the byelection.

The CM said people are aware of those who did not play a sincere role during the Telangana agitation and when people faced problems like shortage of water and power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Such people are throwing challenges at him now, he said.

In an apparent reference to Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who is set to rejoin Congress after quitting BJP, Rao said people of Munugode, where Communists had strong presence earlier, should demonstrate their political awareness and teach a lesson to those who switch party loyalties and want to do politics on the basis of money power.

Raj Gopal Reddy had quit BJP on Wednesday and announced his decision to return to Congress. His resignation from Congress had necessitated the bypoll last year.

He unsuccessfully contested in the Munugode byelection and lost to BRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy.

During his rallies, Rao also highlighted the achievements of his government and spoke about the promises of BRS in the assembly polls. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH