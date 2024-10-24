Congress treats tribals as vote bank: MP CM at Vijaypur bypoll rally

Sheopur (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) The Congress treats tribals as a vote bank, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

He was addressing the nomination rally of BJP candidate and state minister Ramniwas Rawat for the Vijaypur bypoll, which is scheduled for November 13.

The bypoll was necessitated after Rawat, who won the 2023 polls on a Congress ticket, joined the BJP and was inducted into the Yadav cabinet as environment and forest minister.

"The BJP takes care of soldiers and farmers, while the Congress indulges in auctioning their land. The Congress treats tribals as a vote bank. The BJP government in MP will fulfil all its promises," Yadav said.

More than 107 kilometres of roads have been built in Sheopur, while work on stretches totalling 253 kilometres was underway, he told the gathering.

The meeting was also addressed by MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

"After Independence not a single prime minister of the Congress visited Sheopur district, but PM Narendra Modi not only visited Sheopur, but also launched the Cheetah reintroduction project on the occasion of his birthday," Sharma said.

The BJP government takes care of tribals, Tomar said, adding it was providing Rs 1500 per month to Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribes in order to deal with the problem of malnutrition.

He appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of Rawat by a margin of at least 50,000 votes.

Rawat won from Vijaypur seat as Congress candidate in 1990, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2023. PTI MAS BNM