Congress trying to create fake narrative: BJP on Kerala techie death

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of creating a "fake narrative" and giving a political colour to the alleged suicide by a Kerala IT professional and said the opposition party is not a well wisher of Dalits but a new feudal organisation.

The attack by the BJP comes after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the techie has left a suicide note alleging that he was abused by multiple members of the RSS and demanded a thorough probe.

BJP national spokesperson Guruprakash said the Congress has always been anti-Dalit and anti-deprived.

"...intentionally a fake narrative is being created. The Congress is trying to give political colour by linking unrelated incidents. In the country's history, the Congress is the most anti-Dalit party," he said at a press conference.

Guruprakash alleged that top Congress leaders have been silent on various incidents in which Dalits have suffered including a rape case of a minor in Karnataka and a violent attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a tribal leader, in West Bengal.

"Today Congress leaders are pretending to be well wishers of Dalits but they should introspect. Dalits in the country know how they misbehaved with B R Ambedkar...they also insulted Babu Jagjivan Ram who was a Dalit. They (the Congress)are the new feudal organisation," he said.

"It is the BJP government which ensured that Shri Ram Teertha Trust has a member from Dalit community," he added.

Guruprakash said representation of Dalits has been ensured by the BJP in every field, from Council of Ministers to Padma awardees, universities, courts and secretariats. Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday took to X demanding that the RSS must allow the allegations to be investigated fully.

"In his suicide message Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India.

"The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean.

Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," she said in her post. PTI GJS PK GJS KVK KVK