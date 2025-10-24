Congress' Udit Raj alleges 'forcible' eviction; govt sources say wife overstayed, owes Rs 21 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj on Friday alleged that authorities forcibly evicted his family from their Pandara Park government bungalow in New Delhi despite the matter being sub-judice, claiming it was caste-based “harassment.” However, according to sources in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Raj's wife, retired IRS officer Seema Raj, stayed five months beyond the permissible period and owed over Rs 21 lakh in dues.

The sources confirmed that Raj was allotted the house "in her capacity as the Principal Director General of Income Tax", but she superannuated on November 30 last year.

"She was allowed to retain the house until May 31. However, she continued to occupy it for five months beyond the permitted period as an unauthorised occupant,” they said.

The sources said her case was referred to the Litigation Section on June 12, for initiating eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

“An eviction order was passed against her on August 5 and served on August 11. Despite this, she did not vacate the premises. Damage charges amounting to approximately Rs 21,45,703 are due against her,” the sources said.

The eviction order against Raj has been challenged in a court.

Earlier in the day, Udit Raj had claimed that the authorities forcibly threw his belongings out of the bungalow despite a court hearing being scheduled for October 28.

“You can see the belongings being thrown out of the house. The matter is sub-judice. What difference would three or four more days make?” he said, speaking to PTI Videos.

He alleged that the action amounted to “harassment” and was “punishment for being Dalit and a voice for the poor”.

Raj said, “Many upper-caste individuals continue to occupy government bungalows, but action is taken selectively against us.” “I tried contacting (Union minister) Manohar Lal Khattar, but he could not be reached. No higher official is available on call. Nobody is telling me anything,” he said, calling the eviction an “atrocity.” Seema Raj, meanwhile, said she had sought time till November-end or early December to vacate the premises due to personal reasons. “They came to evict us during a court holiday so that we couldn’t take legal recourse,” she alleged.

Raj, who represented North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 as a BJP MP before joining the Congress, said he was willing to vacate soon but questioned the “hurry” shown by officials.

“Why is the same yardstick not applied to others who are overstaying? I will not budge from my fight for social justice,” he said. PTI MHS BUN PRK PRK