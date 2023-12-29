Congress' Udit Raj condemns Assam CM Sarma's 'casteist' social media post

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress' Udit Raj on Friday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for posting "casteist comments" on his social media handles and condemned the BJP leader's "Manuvadi mindset".

"Mr Sarma had posted a verse on X that deals with the duties of those who possess the qualities of Vaishyas, Shudras, Brahmins and Kshatriyas, in which he said the duty of Shudras was to serve the so-called upper caste," the Congress spokesperson said in a statement.

Sarma on Friday apologised for uploading a post with casteist remarks on his social media handles, saying his team made an "incorrect translation" of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita.

Raj said in his statement, "As soon as a leading news portal carried the story and Dr Udit Raj wrote on X, Sarma deleted his post. Himanta Sarma must have got the cue from his guru -- Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi wrote a book, namely 'Karmyog' in 2007 that those who are in scavenging, they have attained spirituality." "If it is so, then let Modi's followers grab the scavenging occupation. When Modi was slammed from all corners for the observations, 4,000 copies printed and circulated were withdrawn," he added.

Raj further said the Congress demands an apology from Modi, failing which "it will be inferred that they are going to push back the Dalits and the OBCs in the old decadent social order".

The Congress leader also urged Dalits and OBCs to protest against the BJP and the RSS.

"They must rise to the occasion to stop these fascist forces," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma, in posts on X and Facebook, on Thursday said he uploads a verse of the Bhagavad Gita every morning on his social media handles and added that he has posted 668 'shlokas (verses)' till date.

On December 26 (Tuesday), he uploaded an audiovisual post on his social media handles that he claimed to be from Shloka 44 of Sanyas Yoga from the Bhagavad Gita's 18th chapter.

The animated video stated that "farming, cow-rearing and commerce are habitual and natural duties of the Vaishya, while serving the three 'varnas' -- Brahman, Kshatriya and Vaishya -- is the natural duty of the Shudras." Sharing the video, Sarma said, "God Sri Krishna himself described the types of natural duties of Vaishyas and Shudras." The post sparked a massive political row with opposition leaders denouncing the "BJP's Manuvadi and regressive ideology". PTI AO SZM