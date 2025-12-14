Congress under Rahul Gandhi will be buried in history like Mughals under Aurangzeb: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) As the Congress sharpened its attack on the BJP during its ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chodd’ rally in the capital on Sunday, the saffron party hit back by likening the Nehru family with that of Babar, and alleged that the Congress will be “buried in history” under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership just like the fate of the Mughal empire under its sixth emperor Aurangzeb.

The charges followed after some Congress workers were heard in several videos on social media purportedly chanting “Modi teri kabra khudegi” while heading to the opposition party's rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

Condemning the sloganeering, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Once again, Congress workers are wishing for Modi ji's death. This shows that the Congress, while functioning under the Muslim League-Maoist agenda, is turning into a platform of anarchy.” Trivedi said the Congress abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even his mother on many occasions, but the party's fate is clear when it is “aspiring to dig the grave” for Modi.

“The fate of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is perhaps going to be the same as is written about the Mughal empire in the book 'The Last Mughal'," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

In the Mughal empire, six people ruled – Babar, Humayun, Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and Auragzeb, Trivedi said.

“And the Mughal empire came to an end after the sixth generation's rule,” he said.

Likewise, the Congress has also been ruled by six persons from the Nehru family – Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi; Rahul Gandhi is the sixth who is currently “enjoying power”, Trivedi said.

“The Congress is going to meet the same fate (as Mughals) after this. They keep saying things which create circumstances that will bury them in the pages of history,” the BJP leader said. PTI PK ARI