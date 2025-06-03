Congress undertakes 'Shetkari Sanman Padyatra' to remind PM Modi of poll promises made to farmers

Yavatmal, Jun 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday undertook 'Shetkari Sanman Padyatra' from Dabhadi village here to "remind" Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promises he made to the farmers during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, president of the Maharashtra Congress, said during the campaigning of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, then prime ministerial candidate of the BJP Narendra Modi had organised 'Chai pe Charcha' in Dabhadi village in Yavatmal, a district known for farmers suicide, and had announced a series of steps for the welfare of the agriculture sector.

These included doubling farmers' income, giving one-and-a-half times more price to farmers than what is spent on the yield, he said.

"The Shetkari Sanman Padyatra has been undertaken to remind PM Narendra Modi of his promises he made to the farmers during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Sapkal said farmers are facing a difficult time as crops like cotton, soya bean, tur dal, onion or any other crop are not getting proper selling price.

Soya bean oil is being sold at Rs 165 per litre, but farmers are getting a mere Rs 35-40 per kilo. Soya bean farmers should get Rs 9,000 per quintal, Sapkal said.

Congress' Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Lok Sabha MPs Praniti Shinde and Pratibha Dhanorkar were also present during the padyatra. PTI PR NP