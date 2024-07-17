Congress unveils strategy to capture power in local bodies; senior leaders assigned key roles

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress has devised a plan for the party to capture power in local bodies in Kerala through organised and systematic activities, the party said on Wednesday after the two-day KPCC executive camp here.

Buoyed by the Congress-led UDF's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, where it won in 18 out of 20 constituencies, the leaders discussed and finalised the necessary action plans and campaign strategies during the camp at Sulthan Bathery.

According to a statement issued by the KPCC, it decided to take up issues affecting the people at the local level and to strongly protest against the "anti-people moves" of the central and state governments.

The responsibility of coordinating the local body election campaigns of six corporations was entrusted to senior leaders, including KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, and Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala.

District-level leaders, including MLAs, will oversee the campaigns in their respective districts.

The responsibility for Kannur Corporation was given to Sudhakaran, Kochi Corporation to Satheesan, Kozhikode Corporation to Chennithala, Thrissur Corporation to AICC Secretary Roji M John, Kollam Corporation to former minister V S Sivakumar, and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to P C Vishnunath.

In addition, the districts were divided into three zones, and the responsibility was given to the KPCC working presidents.

The responsibility for Thiruvananthapuram zone was given to Kodikunnil Suresh, Ernakulam zone to T N Prathapan, and Kozhikode zone to T Siddique.

It was also decided at the meeting that a strong agitation will be launched against the alleged decision to close down the Palakkad Railway Division, which is "against the interests of the state".

Party leader and Lok Sabha MP V K Sreekandan presented a resolution against the move, saying it is harmful to the state's interests.

The resolution demanded that the central government abandon its decision to shut down the Palakkad Division, as it would become a hurdle to the development of Kerala's railways.

If the central government is determined to go ahead with the decision, the MPs of the Congress-led UDF would launch a strong protest, the party said.

The meeting remembered former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on his first death anniversary.

At the meeting, the KPCC urged the state government to take immediate action to provide relief to the people affected by the continuous rains in the state and to take preventive measures.

It criticised the government's failure to take effective measures to prevent damage caused by rains, which has resulted in huge losses to the people.

It also demanded that the health department take urgent measures to prevent the spread of epidemics and urged the government to provide timely compensation to farmers and others who have suffered losses due to the rain, the statement added. PTI TGB TGB ANE