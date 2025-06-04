Congress urges Centre to provide relief to those affected by floods, landslides in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide relief to those affected by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram.

A statement issued by the party said the Mizoram unit of Congress has informed that people of the state have been suffering due to landslides, floods and other calamities.

"In this time of disaster, we demand that the Government of India awaken its conscience, and provide immediate support and relief to the people of Mizoram," it said.

Incidents of landslides, floods, house collapse and other calamities triggered by torrential rain for the past few days in Mizoram have so far killed five people, including three Myanmar refugees, officials said.

The weather has gradually improved and moderate rainfall was recorded on Wednesday, they said.

According to the latest data released by the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department, 675 landslides have been reported and 269 houses collapsed or were damaged in different parts of the state since May 24.

Altogether, 357 families have so far been evacuated, it said.

East Mizoram's Champhai district, which shares border with Myanmar, recorded the highest number of landslides at 210, followed by Serchhip district (137) and Khawzawl district (92), it said.

The AICC also lauded civil society organisations and local volunteers for their collective efforts in executing the rescue and rehabilitation operations. PTI CORR RBT