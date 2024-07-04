Congress urges CM Rangasamy to adopt resolution for NEET exemption for Pondy

Puducherry: The opposition Congress on Thursday urged Chief Minister N Rangasamy to convene a special meeting of the territorial Assembly and adopt a resolution requesting the Centre to scrap NEET and exempt Puducherry from the test.

The Congress submitted a joint memorandum to Rangasamy signed by Puducherry PCC president and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, party legislator M Vaithianathan, party functionaries P K Devadass and R K R Anandaraman bringing to the notice of the chief minister several issues affecting the public.

Stressing that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) should be scrapped, the memorandum asked the chief minister to adopt a special resolution urging the Centre to abolish the medical entrance examination and exemption for Puducherry. It referred to the various alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the conduct of the test.

The memorandum stated, among other things, the need for reopening fair price shops in the Union Territory. The government should ensure the availability of essential commodities at a subsidised price to the cardholders through ration shops.

"The non-functioning of the shops is causing hardship to the consumers as the prices of essential commodities like rice have been skyrocketing and the cash equivalent of rice credited to the bank accounts by the government is too meagre. Hence, shops should be reopened and essential goods at subsidised rates should be available to cardholders," the memorandum copy of which was distributed to mediapersons said.

Expressing concern over the hardship the power consumers are facing now because of the policy of the government to introduce pre-paid power meters, the memorandum said that the attempt to privatise the distribution of power in Puducherry "is a serious and unfair strategy of the Central government." The hike in power tariffs was affecting consumers and the government should roll it back, it said.

The memorandum also wanted closure of all the arrack shops and resto bars opened in the vicinity of the schools and places of worship in Puducherry. "Resto bars are a serious threat to the cultural features of people and the youth are falling a prey to the liquor outlets in Puducherry. Hence, resto bars should be closed."

There are several ways to promote tourism in Puducherry and opening liquor shops was not the right step as the shops would only hit the culture and peaceful environment of Puducherry, the memorandum said.