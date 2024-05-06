Congress urges Delhi Police chief to act against social media accounts spreading 'fake' news

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav and senior leaders met the city police commissioner on Monday and requested him to act against some social media accounts spreading "fake and distorted" news against the party.

Delhi Commissioner Sanjay Arora assured the Congress delegation that the police will take action on the complaint, Yadav said.

He told the commissioner that an edited video of senior leader Rahul Gandhi was being circulated with mischievous intent to discredit the Congress and create confusion among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities to create an impression that he had spoken only about the minorities, according to a statement.

"We have noticed for some time that edited and fake videos are being continuously shared on social media by some handles. We filed a complaint two days ago at Tughlaq Road police station where we mentioned these issues and mentioned the handles where those links were shared," Yadav said in a statement.

"We can put these type of videos and posts in the category of hate speech. When we filed that complaint, we had hoped that an FIR would be lodged soon. But, after waiting for two days, when no action was taken, we came here to meet the Delhi Police commissioner and he assured that they will take action soon," he added.

Yadav on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the BJP for allegedly spreading "fake and distorted" news against the party on social media.

In his complaint, he mentioned that repeated publication and circulation of videographic content, which is either "false, malicious or simply intended to mislead the voters" during the Lok Sabha elections, is intended to mislead the people.

These malicious videos are all available in the public domain. These videos have been "distorted, doctored or edited" to mislead the public and the voters and also to create "enmity and hatred" between communities as the excerpts contain misleading and false content, a party statement had stated. PTI NIT NIT SZM