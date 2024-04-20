Congress urges EC to ensure voting rights of govt officials deployed outside state

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Saturday requested the Election Commission to make the necessary provisions to ensure that government officials, including police who have been deployed in other states as part of election duty, be allowed to caste their vote.

Advertisment

In a letter sent to the EC, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, sought it's urgent intervention on the "denial of voting rights" of the officials concerned.

He said it is learnt that government officials, especially police officials deployed in other states as part of their election duty, have been asked to opt voting at facilitation centres as they have been asked to sign the 12D form. However, as per available information, the facilitation centers for voting is arranged for 21st, 22nd and 23rd of April 2024, he said.

"As they are on duty outside of Kerala, it is certain that they cannot be present in person to vote at facilitation centres. This regulation is as good as denying them their legitimate voting rights," the LoP pointed out.

As per available information, 18 company police groups, each consisting of 72 members and 40 officers totalling 1,336 voters deployed outside the state, will be denied their legitimate voting rights, the letter further said.

A convenient time frame before the counting date is a viable option that can be considered, he suggested. PTI LGK KH