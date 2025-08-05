Congress urges EC to extend deadline for voter list inclusion in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala has urged the Election Commission to extend the deadline for adding names to the voters' list for the upcoming local body elections in the state.

The party pointed out that after the voters’ list was published on July 23, only 15 days—till August 7—were given for new additions.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan submitted a letter to the Election Commission in this regard, the details of which were shared with the media by his office on Tuesday.

In his letter, Satheesan highlighted that the online process for adding and correcting names, as well as transferring names from one ward to another, has faced technical glitches across many regions.

“As the deadline for registration approaches, the technical glitches are worsening. There are widespread complaints that the website is frequently hanging,” the letter stated.

He also noted that many individuals have been unable to register due to these technical issues, and several names from the previous voters' list have been omitted from the current one.

In light of these concerns, Satheesan requested that the deadline for voter registration be extended by another 15 days to ensure all eligible voters are included.

The dates for the local body elections are yet to be announced. PTI LGK SSK