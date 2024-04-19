Congress urges EC to take note of BJP's 'blatant violation' of model code

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused the ruling BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct by using "one particular issue" on social media as an appeal to voters and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take immediate note of it and put a stop to such practices.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh urged the EC to take note of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "flagrant and blatant violation" of the Representation of the People Act, but did not mention the issue being highlighted by the ruling party on social media.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the BJP is using "one particular issue" on social media as an appeal to voters.

"This is a flagrant and blatant violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, and also of numerous judgments of the Supreme Court," the former Union minister said.

"We hope that the Election Commission will take immediate note and put a stop to such appeals," he added. PTI ASK RC