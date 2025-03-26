Congress urges governor to dismiss Mahayuti govt over law-and-order ‘failure’

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Congress has appealed to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan to dismiss the BJP-led Mahayuti government for “failing” to maintain law and order in the state, the party’s state chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after a Congress delegation met the governor, Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his ministers of acting against the Constitution.

The delegation included members of the party’s fact-finding team that visited Nagpur, which witnessed violence over rumours claiming that a “chadar” with holy inscriptions was burned during the VHP protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said BJP-affiliated organisations’ protests against the Mughal ruler’s tomb were part of the state government’s “policy” to disrupt social harmony and peace.

Sapkal said they handed over a memorandum to the governor urging him to dismiss the Mahayuti government of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

“This government must be dismissed immediately,” he told reporters.

Minister Nitesh Rane has been making controversial statements, creating a rift between two communities for political gains, but the CM has not taken any action, he said.

It is the constitutional responsibility of the state government to maintain law and order, establish peace, and ensure an atmosphere of harmony among the people, said the Congress leader.

“However, unfortunately, the Mahayuti government is deliberately spreading religious intolerance to create communal discord. BJP-affiliated organisations are staging protests against Aurangzeb’s tomb, while ministers and the CM make statements fueling division,” he alleged.

“The government has completely failed in maintaining law and order, and the conduct of the CM and ministers is unconstitutional,” he said.

Sapkal said that inaction despite Nitesh Rane’s inflammatory statements indicates that the state government itself is promoting social unrest and disharmony.

Aurangzeb’s tomb is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The state government also shares the responsibility of safeguarding such protected structures, but right-wing outfits like Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are protesting against it, he said.

Sapkal said the CM and Rane have taken the oath of office based on the Constitution. “They must uphold constitutional principles. Therefore, we expected the immediate dismissal of ministers like Rane,” he said.

In Nagpur, people from both faiths enthusiastically participate in Ram Navami and Tajuddin Baba’s Urs celebrations. “The city has long upheld communal harmony and set an example. However, the recent violence in Nagpur is deeply concerning and condemnable,” he said.

Sapkal claimed that the police denied permission to his party's fact-finding team, which went to Nagpur, to visit the city’s areas where violence erupted on the night of May 17. PTI MR NR