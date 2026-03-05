Congress used TVK as leverage to secure more seats from DMK: Sengottaiyan

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress secured more seats from the DMK for the upcoming Assembly polls using TVK as leverage, party Chief Co-ordinator K A Sengottaiyan alleged on Thursday.

The ruling DMK on March 4 finalised a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, allotting 28 seats for the Assembly elections and one Rajya Sabha seat. In the 2021 elections, the DMK had allotted 25 seats to the Congress.

Speaking to reporters here, Sengottaiyan claimed that the Congress had been aligned with the DMK for several years but managed to secure more seats this time due to the presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

“They (Congress) secured more seats by using us as leverage and threatening to shift to our side,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Sengottaiyan launched TVK’s campaign vehicle, which will travel across neighbourhoods, particularly in rural areas.

“There is huge support for TVK, especially among people aged 18 to 45, women and the elderly, particularly in rural areas,” he said.

Asked whether TVK would contest the Assembly polls on its own, he replied, “Wait and see.” Responding to comments by AIADMK leader D Jayakumar that TVK chief Vijay should face the media, Sengottaiyan said Jayakumar was making such remarks out of frustration.

“AIADMK appears to prefer his son, J Jayavardhan, as a candidate for the Assembly polls instead of giving him a ticket,” he said.

On March 4, Jayakumar had told reporters that Vijay should first meet the media and answer questions.

“Instead of interacting with the media and responding to questions, he is delivering speeches that appear to be prepared by TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Arun Raj,” Jayakumar had alleged. PTI VIJ SSK