Congress used youths as vote bank: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday attacked the Congress and alleged that the opposition party used youths as a "mere vote bank".

Speaking on the occasion of National Voters' Day, he asserted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming the aspirations and hopes of youths into realities.

"In the past, the Congress government used the youths as mere vote banks, but failed to take substantial steps for their bright future. During the Congress regime, the youths experienced intense frustration," he alleged.

Modi through his visionary leadership over the past 10 years has given significant importance to the empowerment of the youths, Sonowal said.

"India is now emerging as a self-reliant and dynamically powerful nation. In this direction of building a self-reliant and prosperous nation, the youth power is playing an extensive role and I am confident that this youth power will have a far-reaching impact on the world," he added.

Congratulating the first-time voters, the minister they were the new flag bearers of the country's progress. PTI TR TR SOM