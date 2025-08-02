Congress using Delhi dharna to defame BJP, Centre over BC quota: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government in the state of attempting "to defame the BJP and the Centre" by staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 6 over the issue of Backward Class quota bills.

Addressing a protest organised by the BJP OBC Morcha here against the alleged betrayal of backward classes by the Congress, Rao said the ruling party had promised 42 per cent reservation to BCs but was now allocating 10 per cent of it to Muslims under the guise of BC quotas.

"The BJP is opposed to the 10 per cent reservation for Muslims. If you truly care about BCs, you should remove that 10 per cent quota for Muslims," he claimed.

Rao said it is the responsibility of the Congress government to implement the two bills passed by the state assembly in March this year, which provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies, education, and employment.

"You introduced the bills. You should implement them. How can you blame us, Revanth Reddy ji?" he asked, addressing the chief minister.

Quoting Article 243(D) of the Constitution, Rao claimed state governments have the authority to handle matters related to local body elections.

"When you have the constitutional right, how can you shirk your responsibility and blame the Centre for your failures?" he alleged.

The protest planned by the Congress at Jantar Mantar is merely political drama, Rao claimed.

"Your leader, Rahul Gandhi, is not even giving you (CM Revanth Reddy) an appointment when you go to Delhi. This will be your 50th visit to the capital since taking office. Since you aren't getting an audience, you're staging a drama at Jantar Mantar," he claimed.

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud had earlier announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with state ministers and senior party leaders, will sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on August 6 to demand Presidential assent to the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature. PTI SJR SJR SSK