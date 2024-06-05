Congress' Vaithilingam retains Puducherry's lone Lok Sabha seat

Puducherry, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress retained the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry with its incumbent MP Vaithilingam declared the winner at the end of the counting of votes on Tuesday.

Vaithilingam defeated BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam by a margin of 1,36,516 (1.36 lakh) votes.

While the Congress candidate polled 4,26,005 (4.26 lakh) votes, Namassivayam secured 2,89,489 (2.89 lakh).

Returning Officer A Kulothungan declared the result and handed over to Vaithilingam his certificate of election. PTI COR SZM