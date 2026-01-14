Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he will not seek a third Rajya Sabha term after the end of his current tenure in the Upper House of Parliament.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the statement on Tuesday while responding to a request made by the state Congress Scheduled Caste Cell chairman Pradeep Ahirwar to ensure representation from the Scheduled Caste category in the Rajya Sabha this time.

Scheduled Castes account for about 70 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, Ahirwar said, adding that it will uphold social balance and constitutional spirit, and also "strengthen the self-respect and political participation of the Dalit community."

Asked about the demand on the sidelines of a convention of SC-ST organisations, Singh, 78, said, "It is not in my hands. I will say with certainty that I am vacating my seat."

Two Rajya Sabha seats from the BJP-ruled state -- those of Singh and BJP leader Sumer Singh Solanki -- will become vacant in April this year.