Congress veteran Margaret Alva congratulates Kejriwal on discharge in excise policy case

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Congress veteran Margaret Alva on Friday congratulated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his discharge in the liquor policy case and said "false cases" foisted on opposition leaders by probe agencies acting as the "BJP's in-house musclemen" would be thrown out by the courts.

The former Union minister's congratulations to Kejriwal came even as the Congress took a swipe at the BJP and the AAP over the court's discharge of Kejriwal. The Congress said it was a "predictable script" from the BJP and proceedings against its convenient "allies" in the AAP, and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections.

In a post on X, Alva said, "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal on being discharged in the Excise Policy Case." "The false cases hoisted on Opposition leaders by investigative agencies serving as the BJP's in-house musclemen, will all be thrown out by the courts as this one has," the Congress leader said.

Alva's remarks came after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case and pulled up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

The X account of Alva, who was the opposition's vice presidential candidate in 2022, is not verified, but it is followed by several senior Congress leaders.

Alva was recently in the news for taking a divergent view on the row over the Congress' "shirtless" protest at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Alva had said there has to be dignity, discipline and a sense of responsibility at international events.

She, however, had clarified that her views are personal and do not diminish her unwavering commitment to the Congress. PTI ASK RHL