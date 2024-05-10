Congress wants to break India on basis of race: BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Thursday attacked the Congress over Sam Pitroda's recent remarks and said the party wants to break the country on the basis of race.

Advertisment

Pitroda stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country. The veteran Congress leader was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Tiwari said, "Congress first broke India on the basis of caste, then on the basis of religion and now on the basis of race.

He said that the basic difference between BJP and Congress is that BJP considers India as one nation whereas Congress considers India as a group of different nations.

Tiwari also said that Congress is against Hindu culture. PTI AG SKY SKY