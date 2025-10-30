Congress wants to damage RJD's prospects in Bihar polls, two parties like oil-water, alleges Modi

Chapra/Muzaffarpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the Congress wants to damage the RJD's prospects in the Bihar assembly elections, and so, it has deployed those leaders who have denigrated the state.

Seeking to fish in the troubled waters of the opposition INDIA bloc, he said the relationship between the Congress and RJD was like oil and water, and the two parties have come together to grab power so that they can "loot" the state.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chapra, Modi said, "The calumny against me by my opponents is not the biggest news in this election. The biggest news has been the fight between Congress and RJD, which have come together only for the sake of power. Leaders of both parties have been busy pulling each other down." The allusion was to the opposition coalition's inability to arrive at a proper seat-sharing deal, which has left its constituents pitted against each other in a number of assembly segments.

"The alliance between the Congress and the RJD is like a mix of oil and water. You try putting the two in a glass. These are not going to blend," he claimed.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, and the INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, the PM said, "We are seeing two crown princes (yuvraaj) at work. One belongs to the most corrupt family in the country. The other hails from the most corrupt family in Bihar. And both are out on bail." While Gandhi is out on bail in a defamation case that had led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in 2023, Yadav has been named an accused in a land-for-jobs scam, and a Delhi court recently framed charges against him and his family members, including father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.

Modi also raked up a few-year-old incident involving Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying, "The then chief minister of Punjab spoke of driving out Biharis at a public rally and the daughter of a big family of the Congress, who now sits in the Parliament, simply giggled and clapped." "Biharis have been under attack in Telangana and Tamil Nadu as well. But CMs of those states are brought for campaigning in Bihar. I wonder if the strategy of the Congress is to cause damage to the RJD by creating revulsion in the minds of the people of the state," he said.

MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu CM who heads DMK, and CM of Congress-ruled Telangana Revanth Reddy had visited Bihar a few months ago to join Gandhi and Yadav for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. PTI PKD NAC SOM