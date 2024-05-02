Congress wants to implement Karnataka model of reservation in country: Uttarakhand CM

Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the Congress of aiming to replicate the Karnataka reservation model nationwide and claimed that a specific community in the southern state was added to the OBC list overnight.

Addressing an election rally here in support of BJP nominee for Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, Dhami urged people to vote for the party to protect the country from corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

"At a time when the country is moving towards the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress says it will implement Muslim Personal Law if it comes to power. Now, people have to decide whether the country should support appeasement and vote bank politics or equal law for all," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress and its partners want to take away the reservation rights of tribals, OBCs and SC community and give it to a particular community.

"The Congress government in Karnataka included the particular community in the OBC list overnight. Now, it wants to implement it across the country," Dhami said.

He said hordes of schemes were launched for the development of the deprived and other sections of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Those are not mere schemes on paper but are Modi’s guarantees, which are reaching every citizen of the country," he said.

Later, he accompanied BJP candidate Sanjay Seth to the office of returning officer at district collectorate. Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition Amar Bauri and AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto were also present when Seth filed his nomination papers. Ranchi will go to polls on May 25.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi also filed her nomination for Koderma Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. She was accompanied by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi. Later, a public rally was held at Circus Ground in Koderma, which was addressed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders. Koderma will go to polls on May 20.

BJP candidate for Gandey assembly seat Dilip Verma also filed his nomination. Gandey bypoll is scheduled on May 20. PTI SAN SAN MNB