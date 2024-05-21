Congress wants to return to power only to 'loot' country: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 21 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the Congress wants to come back to power only to "loot" the nation but it would not materialise this time.

He also said that the opposition party would not win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, who is the BJP candidate from Hamirpur, addressed several election meetings in the constituency.

Urging voters to press the lotus (BJP symbol) button on June 1, Thakur said the strategy of the Congress to spread confusion through gimmick would not work and it would be ousted from the Indian politics forever.

"People know who have looted them since Independence and that is why they are not going to vote for the Congress and its allies...voters would rally behind the BJP for their own welfare and benefit," he said.

The people have made up their mind to vote for the BJP and ensure third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Thakur also said that neither the Congress nor the INDIA bloc has any agenda or leader and they are fighting the elections only to come to power to "loot" the nation but it would not materialise this time.

He said that all the guarantees made by PM Modi including scrapping Article 370, bringing law on triple talaq and construction of Ram temple have been fulfilled.

The union minister said that "as far as Sanatan is concerned, we have developed it and also preserved its heritage. From Ayodhya-Varanasi-Mahakal temple to Buddhist circuit...it is a testimony of this fact.

The Congress has fielded Satpal Raizada, a former MLA from Una, against four-time MP Thakur in the Hamirpur seat. PTI COR BPL KVK KVK