Congress wants to rob rights of Dalits, backward classes through caste census: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that Congress wants to rob the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Castes with its caste census.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Adityanath said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will tear the social fabric of the country with its caste census.

Citing a 2006 speech by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, Adityanath said the Congress leader had said that Muslims had the first right on the country’s resources.

"Congress will conduct a survey of people’s properties and then distribute it. They are making the caste census its basis,” the chief minister said, claiming that the Congress has expressed such an intention in its manifesto.

"Congress's intention has always been to gain power by any means. They want power at the expense of the country. For this, they will bring in Talibani tendencies in India that will cause barbaric atrocities of women,” he said.

The Congress talks of implementing Muslim Personal Law and Sharia Law after coming back to power, Adityanath said.

"Their (Congress) intentions are not good towards the country. It is trying to work as per the same old DNA which led to the partition of the country in 1947, due to which the country came in the grip of terrorism, extremism and separatism," he added.

Adityanath claimed that implementing the recommendations of Justice Ranganath Misra commission during the Congress government had adverse consequences.

"Under this, efforts began to take away the reservation rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes which were given to members of a specific community.

“The commission had recommended that out of the 27 per cent reservation given to the other backward classes, six per cent be given to the minority community," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that malicious attempts were made even in the Sachar Committee report “to infiltrate” into the reservation for Dalits and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and to forcibly give a part of it to the Muslim community. There was huge opposition to this at that time, he added.

The chief minister claimed that in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards all-round development on every front with full accountability and today the country was getting its benefits.

Adityanath also inaugurated the party media centre on the occasion at party headquarters here.