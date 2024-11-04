Congress wants to scrap reservations, claims Javadekar

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday claimed that the Congress wants to scrap reservations, and asked people of Maharashtra not to believe in assurances given by that party ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

“There is no point believing in any of the assurances that the Congress leaders give. They have three states under their control and have not kept promises given to the people there,” the BJP leader told reporters in Mumbai.

“The Congress leaders speak of guarantees. In Himachal Pradesh, they promised 300 units of free electricity but did not keep their promise.

“They said they will give one lakh jobs but did not give them. Instead, they stopped recruitment. They said they will implement old pension (scheme) but they are not able to give even monthly salaries (of government staff),” he said.

Javadekar said the Congress wants to scrap reservations, and added that the grand old party was against the Constitution as was evident when the Emergency was imposed in 1975.

“Of the 1.20 lakh people who went to jail during the Emergency, 80,000 were from the Sangh (RSS) parivar,” he said.

Asked who will be the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, Javadekar said, “This is not a question for today. First we will win the elections. There is no point in giving you all the news today.” PTI VT VT