Congress wasted chance in Haryana: Dipankar

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday rejoiced at the BJP's "resounding defeat" in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls but chided ally Congress for "squandering yet another opportunity" in Haryana.

In a statement, Bhattacharya alleged that the BJP had taken recourse to "conspiracies" and "tricks" to win Jammu and Kashmir where elections were held "for the first time since it was robbed of the status of a special category state".

"So much so that the J-K Lieutenant Governor, acting on the advice of Union Home Ministry, got five members nominated to the assembly, armed with voting rights. But the people saw through all this and foiled the BJP's designs," claimed the Left leader.

On Haryana, where the BJP is all set to form a government for the third consecutive term, Bhattacharya said, "Congress squandered an opportunity as it had previously done in states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party needs to draw lessons from the debacle." The INDIA bloc leader said there is a need to address all shortcomings, draw a proper strategy and put up a strong fight in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Elections will be due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by the end of this year.