Congress wears different masks ahead of assembly elections: Jyotiraditya

Gwalior, Aug 23 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday alleged the Congress puts on different masks in run-up to assembly polls to mislead people.

It is the habit of Congress to wear the mask of religion and caste, alleged Scindia, who is on a tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

When asked about Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi's controversial comments that Muslims will not tolerate excesses against them beyond a limit, Scindia said, “When elections come, many masks of Congress are seen in the name of religion and caste. Congress is talking about religious pilgrimage. Yesterday (Tuesday) they talked about the caste census in Sagar".

He was apparently referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's announcement that if voted to power in MP, the new government will conduct a caste census.

"This is the old habit of Congress to wear the mask of religion and caste. People have removed this mask many times but Congress has not learnt anything. They will see a similar situation (getting exposed) in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," said Scindia, the former MP from Guna.

Elections in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year. PTI COR ADU NSK